Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,296 Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 45.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 34.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 52,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 8,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. 17,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $478.42 million, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $13.42.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.53 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

