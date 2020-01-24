Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pra Group worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pra Group in the second quarter worth $208,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 703,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,789,000 after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRAA. ValuEngine cut Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. Pra Group Inc has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $38.07.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Pra Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pra Group Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

