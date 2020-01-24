Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZIX were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ZIX in the third quarter worth $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ZIX by 33.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ZIX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ZIX by 52.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in ZIX by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $376,635.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on ZIX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush began coverage on ZIX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,317. Zix Co. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $404.12 million, a PE ratio of -35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

