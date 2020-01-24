TD Securities Boosts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$0.95

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$0.85 to C$0.95 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$0.90 price target on Crew Energy in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.97.

Crew Energy stock opened at C$0.47 on Monday. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $72.98 million and a PE ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 849,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,435.32.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

