Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) were down 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.33, approximately 29,561,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 280% from the average daily volume of 7,780,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ERIC shares. Charter Equity raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

