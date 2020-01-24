Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,029,000 after acquiring an additional 827,507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,360,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,635,000 after buying an additional 271,977 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Water Works by 23.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,370,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,964,000 after buying an additional 259,864 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after buying an additional 196,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of AWK traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $135.73. The stock had a trading volume of 23,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.60. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $135.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.