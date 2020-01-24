Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPT. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Liberty Property Trust by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $8,584,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

NYSE LPT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 45,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $44.48 and a one year high of $64.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.55%.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

