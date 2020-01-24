Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $418,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

NYSE UNH traded down $6.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.23. The firm has a market cap of $284.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

