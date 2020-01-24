Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,540,521.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,350.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

Shares of USB traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.90. 341,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,753,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.