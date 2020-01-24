Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

TER traded down $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.10. 5,661,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,052. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TER. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

In other news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.