Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Teradyne (NYSE:TER)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $62.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.59% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $454,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 116,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 1,513.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 289,188 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $64,450,000.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.