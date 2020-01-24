Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TCBI stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.73. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

