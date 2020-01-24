Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Charter Equity lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.52. 5,606,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327,617. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,799,000 after buying an additional 141,154 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $4,652,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.