Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.96-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12-3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.96-1.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.41.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.82. 765,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,755. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.