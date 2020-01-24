Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Buys 135 Shares

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $759.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $781.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,561.90.

On Friday, January 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 142 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $792.86 per share, for a total transaction of $112,586.12.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $795.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,388.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $804.90 per share, for a total transaction of $120,735.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $809.28 per share, with a total value of $121,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $819.37 per share, with a total value of $122,905.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $803.50 per share, with a total value of $8,035.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $784.50 per share, with a total value of $7,845.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 8 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $788.34 per share, with a total value of $6,306.72.

On Friday, December 20th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $765.92 per share, with a total value of $31,402.72.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock traded down $6.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $752.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,278. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $565.10 and a 12-month high of $915.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $759.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $691.00.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. The company had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $937.00 price target on the stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

