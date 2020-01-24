The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola has outpaced the industry in the past year, owing to growth strategies. Its focus on consumer-centric innovation, solid core brand performance and improved execution in the marketplace is aiding performance. The company recently announced plans to fortify its Powerade sports drink brand with two flavors, to meet changing consumer preferences toward natural and organic products. Further, it boasts a robust trend of quarterly performances. The company’s revenues are benefiting from strength across all segments as well as growth in volume and price/mix. Innovation and investment in core categories and brands have been the key focus area, which led to the expansion of retail value share. However, it expects adverse currency rates to significantly mar results in 2019 and beyond.”

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.68. 8,593,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,855,331. The firm has a market cap of $247.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.