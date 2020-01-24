ThoreNext (THX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $129,824.00

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for about $6.07 or 0.00072935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. In the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $131.52 million and approximately $129,824.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.03075312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00200345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

