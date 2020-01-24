TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) traded up 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.80, 131,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 247% from the average session volume of 37,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of TMSR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. TMSR had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter.

In other TMSR news, CEO Yimin Jin sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,267,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMSR Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMSR)

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

