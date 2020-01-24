TokenPay Market Capitalization Achieves $1.40 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $78,616.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00001012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, TOPBTC, BiteBTC and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00053026 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00074156 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,332.70 or 1.00117557 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00031884 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001422 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,833,267 coins and its circulating supply is 16,636,477 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.