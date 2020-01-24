Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.16.
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.11. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $82.62 and a 12 month high of $114.25.
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after acquiring an additional 182,508 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,426,000 after acquiring an additional 226,050 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,717,000 after acquiring an additional 186,161 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Tractor Supply by 21.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,092,000 after acquiring an additional 206,554 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Tractor Supply by 4.0% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,153,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,858,000 after acquiring an additional 44,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.