Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.11. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $82.62 and a 12 month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after acquiring an additional 182,508 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,426,000 after acquiring an additional 226,050 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,717,000 after acquiring an additional 186,161 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Tractor Supply by 21.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,092,000 after acquiring an additional 206,554 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Tractor Supply by 4.0% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,153,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,858,000 after acquiring an additional 44,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

