Transcanna (CNSX:TCAN) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Transcanna Holdings Inc (CNSX:TCAN) traded down 10.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.25, 199,025 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

About Transcanna (CNSX:TCAN)

TransCanna Holdings Inc provides medical marijuana transportation and distribution services in Canada. Its services include transportation and distribution of cannabis and cannabis-related products; and branding and marketing services to cannabis-related clients. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Transcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.