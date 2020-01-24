Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transportadora de Gas del Sur presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.13. 612,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,815. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 52,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 10.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,332,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,809.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 215,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

