Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.7% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 348.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $15.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $589.12. The stock had a trading volume of 165,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.15 and a twelve month high of $616.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $592.52 and its 200 day moving average is $547.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,580,194.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,121,895. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.57.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

