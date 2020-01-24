Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,925.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,973,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,682,000 after buying an additional 4,902,785 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,304,000 after acquiring an additional 130,861 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,095.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 575,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,471,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,204 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,707. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $56.26 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3476 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.