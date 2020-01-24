Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.09. 1,002,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,932. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.61. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $178.33 and a 12 month high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.