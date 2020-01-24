Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

IAGG traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $55.52. The company had a trading volume of 264,294 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.20. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

