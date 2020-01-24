Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $106.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,327. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $92.52 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.94.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

