Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.0% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 122,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $382,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,744. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $429.56. The company has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

