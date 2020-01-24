Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Tricida alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCDA. ValuEngine downgraded Tricida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Tricida and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tricida presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of Tricida stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.47. 2,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.80. Tricida has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). Equities research analysts expect that Tricida will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 5,300 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $198,273.00. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $141,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 681,728 shares of company stock valued at $27,153,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Tricida by 24.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tricida by 6.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,077,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,139,000 after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tricida by 32.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tricida by 310.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 213,024 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.