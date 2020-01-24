Trident Group Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the dollar. One Trident Group token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.55 or 0.03243615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00200010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

