Tripadvisor’s (TRIP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $43.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

TRIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tripadvisor from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,376. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $60.90.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,387,479 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $64,227,000 after buying an additional 51,079 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 122.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 233,298 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 128,244 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 162.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,595 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

