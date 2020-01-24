TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Stock Price Down 2%

TriStar Gold Inc. (CVE:TSG) fell 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, 33,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 184,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market cap of $47.49 million and a P/E ratio of -22.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.

TriStar Gold, Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Brazil. The company primarily explores for precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 26,751 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

