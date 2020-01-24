Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Releases Earnings Results

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $214,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

