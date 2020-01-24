Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Releases Earnings Results

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.
NASDAQ:TBK opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.
In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $214,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.
Featured Article: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.