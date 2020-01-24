Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $5.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.94.

TRVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Trivago stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 220,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. Trivago has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.04 million. Trivago had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trivago will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trivago by 585.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Trivago by 265.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Trivago by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,756,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 128,057 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

