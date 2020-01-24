TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Hits Market Cap of $96,085.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $96,085.00 and approximately $2,227.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022466 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.16 or 0.02798871 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009136 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

