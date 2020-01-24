TurtleCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $548,161.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $548,161.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 64,058,629,586 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

