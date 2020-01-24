Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Michael Montano Sells 1,750 Shares

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $59,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 6th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $54,600.00.
- On Friday, December 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $56,175.00.
- On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $52,762.50.
- On Thursday, November 21st, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.
- On Tuesday, November 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $52,832.50.
Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.19. 12,315,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,550,816. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.
TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $138,005,000 after purchasing an additional 31,404 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 16.4% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,976,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,628,000 after acquiring an additional 419,150 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 15.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,915,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $78,930,000 after acquiring an additional 261,481 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 58.7% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,861,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,962,000 after acquiring an additional 688,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Twitter by 38.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,621,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,804,000 after acquiring an additional 449,174 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
