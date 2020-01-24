Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Michael Montano Sells 1,750 Shares

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $59,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $54,600.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $56,175.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $52,762.50.

On Thursday, November 21st, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $52,832.50.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.19. 12,315,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,550,816. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $138,005,000 after purchasing an additional 31,404 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 16.4% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,976,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,628,000 after acquiring an additional 419,150 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 15.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,915,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $78,930,000 after acquiring an additional 261,481 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 58.7% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,861,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,962,000 after acquiring an additional 688,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Twitter by 38.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,621,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,804,000 after acquiring an additional 449,174 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

