U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Bought by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 257.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USPH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.92 and a twelve month high of $148.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $116,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.00 per share, with a total value of $280,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,476 shares of company stock valued at $515,700. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.