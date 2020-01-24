UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 320 ($4.21) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 367 ($4.83) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 373.70 ($4.92).

LON JUP traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 388.80 ($5.11). The stock had a trading volume of 662,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of GBX 299.40 ($3.94) and a one year high of GBX 435 ($5.72). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 398.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 365.90.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

