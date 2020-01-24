Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.85

Udg Healthcare PLC (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Udg Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

