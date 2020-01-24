Udg Healthcare PLC (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Udg Healthcare PLC (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Udg Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Udg Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Udg Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

UDHCF stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. Udg Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.51.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

