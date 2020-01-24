UGAS (UGAS) Price Hits $0.0175 on Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $599,554.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UGAS has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.69 or 0.05479770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00127774 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019827 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002360 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

