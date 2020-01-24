UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UNCFF. UBS Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

UniCredit stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.82. 2,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,016. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

