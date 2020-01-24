Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Get Unifi alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:UFI traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,847. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.89 million, a P/E ratio of 111.48 and a beta of 0.69. Unifi has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.10 million. Unifi had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unifi will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $123,521.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,815.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Unifi by 764.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Unifi by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Unifi by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.