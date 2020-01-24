Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Trading Down 8.3%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)’s share price was down 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.58, approximately 831,367 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 469,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $736.88 million, a PE ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Unisys had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $757.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

