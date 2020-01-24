Urban Exposure (LON:UEX) Trading Down 0.7%

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Urban Exposure PLC (LON:UEX) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.90), approximately 2,048,992 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.91).

The stock has a market cap of $108.57 million and a P/E ratio of -42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 29.46 and a quick ratio of 29.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.12.

