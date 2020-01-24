Urban Logistics Reit (LON:SHED) Trading Up 1%

Urban Logistics Reit PLC (LON:SHED)’s stock price was up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.92), approximately 2,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.50 ($1.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of $127.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.10.

About Urban Logistics Reit (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT plc, previously Pacific Industrial & Logistics REIT plc, (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

