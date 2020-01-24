Urban Logistics Reit (LON:SHED) Trading Up 1%

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Urban Logistics Reit PLC (LON:SHED)’s stock price was up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.92), approximately 2,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.50 ($1.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of $127.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.10.

About Urban Logistics Reit (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT plc, previously Pacific Industrial & Logistics REIT plc, (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit