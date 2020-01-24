Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,622,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,196,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,465,000 after buying an additional 37,082 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,512,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,035,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,938,000 after buying an additional 104,900 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.23. 1,266,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,220. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $137.32 and a one year high of $185.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.