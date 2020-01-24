Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $21.03 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 302,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.0% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 165.7% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 60,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 37,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.57. 1,426,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,726,074. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

