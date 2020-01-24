Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 304 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 43.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Walmart by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,595,000 after purchasing an additional 807,470 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 214,705 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 546,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.52. 256,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,318,016. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.37. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.